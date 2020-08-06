Claude Charles Klemm III passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his loving wife of 40 years, Maureen, and beloved dog and buddy, Smokey, by his side. A resident of Pittsburgh all his life, he was 81. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, country music and watching his beloved Steelers play football. He was a veteran of the Air Force and was very proud of his service. He was a hard worker and drove trucks. He was loving father to Kim (Gary), of Falls Church, Va., Fred (Amy), of Upper Burrell, and Eric (Michelle), of Saxonburg; proud Pap Pap to Logan and Hannah; special uncle to Andrea; brother of Charlotte Blanton, of Seminole, Fla., and Arlene Rutkowski, of Pittsburgh; and brother-in-law to Patricia (Joe) Reed, of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene "Chuck" (Donna), of Branson, Mo., and brother-in-law, James Mellars, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all Premier Medical doctors, AHN home therapists, and Hospice for the many years of excellent care. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the home of Fred Klemm, located at 275 Amy Lane in Upper Burrell (off Route 780). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Korean War Veterans Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store