Clyde Russell Scott, 91, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Clyde was a longtime resident of Allegheny County. Clyde grew up with five siblings. As a teen, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II. Soon after, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy. Together they raised their two daughters, Carole (Whiteside) and Janet (Queen). After retiring from U.S. Steel, he married Norma Jean Garlow (deceased), of Plum Borough. Together they enjoyed playing the organ and entertaining their friends. As Clyde's final years approached, he joined his daughter, Janet, in Florida. With him he took his passion for fishing and his musical spoons. His loving memory lives on in his family, including four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A celebration of life and interment will occur at a later date at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Florida. Published in Advance Leader on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary