Connie Elizabeth (Gratton) Robertson, 53, of Plum, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Kristy Robertson and Kelsey Robertson; loving sister of Richard (Donna) Gratton and Ronald (Rick Lewis) Gratton; also survived by her niece, Staci (Sean) Pavlik; nephew, Jon Gratton; great-nephew, Jackson Pavlik; dear friends, John and Caroline McCabe and Linda Colchagie; and her faithful dog, Mr. Parker; preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Constance (Evans) Gratton; and brother, Russell Gratton. Ms. Robertson was a 1984 Penn Hills graduate. Most recently, she was employed as the vice president/director of operations of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum.
Family and friends were received Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29th, until time of funeral service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.
