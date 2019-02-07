Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Conrad J. Hankinson Obituary
Conrad Joseph Hankinson, 19, of Plum, died tragically Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. He was the son of Barbara and the late Curtis Hankinson; brother of Julie (Michael) Johnson, Trevor (Grazil), Victor, Stirling, Clairissa and Robert Hankinson; uncle of Amber, Adriane and Joshua Redburn, nephew of Burl E. Hankinson; and is also survived by dear friends, Bud and Betty Johnson. Conrad loved running, cross country and track and was a member of the Plum Running Mustangs.
Friends will be received from noon until a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Family requests donations may be made to Go Fund Me, "Conrad Hankinson Memorial" to offset funeral costs. Any contributions beyond final expenses will be donated to a suicide prevention organization.
Published in Advance Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
