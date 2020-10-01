Daniel W. Matvya, 61, of Plum, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. HE was the beloved husband of Judy (Kidd) Matvya; loving father of Kayla (Matvya) Ross and dear son-in-law Anthony Ross; proud and loving grandfather of Giovanni Ross and expected baby grandson Ross; brother of Cynthia (Greg) Burchell, Robert (Caroline) Matvya, Penny (late Gary) Frantz, Angela (Timothy) Kidd, Lynn Nieto, the late Theodore (Alice) Matvya, and the late William Matvya; and son of the late Theodore E. Matvya and Shirley A. (Belin) Matvya-Scott. Danny was also the favorite uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Danny was a proud Army veteran, but most important were his family and friends whom his whole life revolved around and who will miss him dearly. Family and friends were received at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. If desired, the Matvya family suggests memorial contributions to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Rd., Plum, PA 15239 or to Veterans Leadership Program, 2934 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201.



