Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Dennis Dutzman


1932 - 01 Obituary
Dennis Dutzman Obituary
Dennis "Laddie" Dutzman, 87, of Plum Borough, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born Jan. 1, 1932, to the late Carl and Elizabeth (Petrosky) Dutzman of Windber, he was the beloved husband of 64 years to Sally (Aldstadt) Dutzman; dearly loved father of Susan (Michael) Palladino, Dennis D. Dutzman, Diane (Robert) McElroy and the late Richard Dutzman; adoring grandfather of Kylie, Elizabeth, Brent, Emily and Molly; great-grandfather of Madelyn, Lucy, K.J. and Emelia; and brother of Carl Jr., Albert, Johnny and the late Lisa, Jolan, Margaret, Bob, Dolly, Ron and Billy. Dennis was an Army sergeant during the Korean War and an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Murrysville. He had a lifelong love for his family, gardening, was an avid bowler, and had a wonderful singing voice. He will be missed by his dog, Autumn.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Advance Leader on Apr. 4, 2019
