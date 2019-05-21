Home

Dennis M. LeCuyer


Dennis M. LeCuyer


1951 - 05
Dennis M. LeCuyer Obituary
Dennis M. LeCuyer, 67, of Monroeville, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. He was born May 30, 1951, in Greensburg, a son of the late Franklin and Anne (Huzar) LeCuyer. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, John LeCuyer. Mr. LeCuyer was Catholic by faith and was an avid golfer who enjoyed strumming his guitar. He is survived by his loving family who he adored immensely and was so very proud of: children, Annie (Mike) LeCuyer, of Trafford, Aimee LeCuyer, of Plum Borough, John Paul (Brandy) LeCuyer, of Monroeville, Justin LeCuyer, of New Orleans, and Andrew LeCuyer, of Pittsburgh; cherished grandchildren, Dillon, Sam, Elsie, Liam, Sarah, Jacob, Ethan and Olivia; a sister, Michelle Ginley; and a brother, Michael LeCuyer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Export. Interment will be private.
For directions, to offer online condolences or to order flowers, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Advance Leader from May 21 to May 30, 2019
