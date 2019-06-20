Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Marcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Marcus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores E. Marcus Obituary
Dolores Eleanor (Ackerman) Marcus, 91, of Plum, died peacefully in her home Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family members. She was wife of the late David Marcus; mother of Bonnie (Steven) Gaynor, Sherri (William) Wise and Gary Marcus; grandmother of Lisa Wise, William Wise III, Rachel Mautino, Brandon Wise, Aaron Marcus, Chanel (Jeremy) Robison, Katie Spencer, Christina (Jason) Voigt and Robyn Garner; and great-grandmother of 20, whom she adored. She is also survived by brother Robert Ackerman and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by a great-grandson, John W. Shipley; sisters, Esther Leff, Shirley Bellman and Lenora Yannotti; and brother, J. Edward Ackerman.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment was in B'Nai Israel Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now