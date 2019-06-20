|
Dolores Eleanor (Ackerman) Marcus, 91, of Plum, died peacefully in her home Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by family members. She was wife of the late David Marcus; mother of Bonnie (Steven) Gaynor, Sherri (William) Wise and Gary Marcus; grandmother of Lisa Wise, William Wise III, Rachel Mautino, Brandon Wise, Aaron Marcus, Chanel (Jeremy) Robison, Katie Spencer, Christina (Jason) Voigt and Robyn Garner; and great-grandmother of 20, whom she adored. She is also survived by brother Robert Ackerman and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by a great-grandson, John W. Shipley; sisters, Esther Leff, Shirley Bellman and Lenora Yannotti; and brother, J. Edward Ackerman.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment was in B'Nai Israel Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on June 20, 2019