Donald T. Glaser Sr., 91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Eleanor; father of Susan (Ted) Turner, Lynn (Ken) Chessar, Donald T. Jr. (Michelle) Glaser, Tom (Kim) Glaser and Bill (Rana) Glaser; grandfather of Brian, Katy, Dan, Nick, Chris, Dan, Emily, Cari, Ben, Jared, Adam, Andrew, Brett and Olivia; great-grandfather of Max, Scarlett, Lily, Callie, Warren, Marshall, Landon, Lili, Lathan, Benson and Brooks; and brother of Lucile DePaul. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. Don retired from US Steel. He was a member for more than 40 years at Amplify Church. He served as an elder and treasurer and was loved by his church family.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Howard International Ministries, care of Amplify Church, 9400 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.
Published in Advance Leader on June 20, 2019