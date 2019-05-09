|
|
Dorothy J. "Dottie" Schrecengost, 73, of Plum Borough, died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Clarence M.; loving mother of Taylor, Cody, David, Sandra and Kelly; grandmother of Cierra, Savannah, Alexa and Tanner; and great-grandmother of Haiden, Bentley and Greyson. Dottie was an avid bingo player at the Renton Italian Club. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and talking with friends. She had a big heart and was loved by everyone.
Friends were received Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held Thursday.
Published in Advance Leader on May 9, 2019