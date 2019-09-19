Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Januarius Church
Dorothy Koma Obituary
Dorothy (Opina) Koma, 91, of Plum, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Koma; mother of Elizabeth "Elaine" (Bob) Wolcott, John (Denise) Koma, Ronald Koma and Thomas Koma; grandmother of Stacey (Greg) Sayuk, Robert (Tiffany) Wolcott, Michael (Lacey) Wolcott, Matthew Koma, Andrew Koma, Wyatt Koma, Gavin Koma and Julia Koma; and great-grandmother of Olivia, Alyssa, Abby, Kingston and Jackson.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Januarius Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Via Quest Hospice for all the loving care they showed our mother. Also, special thanks to Ark Manor Personal Care Home for the compassion shown.
Published in Advance Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
