Elizabeth "Liz" (Jones) Bachtel, 68, of Apollo, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the loving wife and best friend of Howard C. "Howie" Bachtel. She was born Dec. 17, 1950, to parents, the late Richard Gould and Virginia Behen Jones; sister of Anne M. Jones, of Southfield, Mich., and Richard G. Jones, of Pittsburgh; aunt of Tim (Katie) Jones and Amy (Jared) Bieniek; and is also survived by many cousins, Godchildren, and dear friends. Liz was a graduate of West Penn Nursing School and went on to work as a registered nurse for more than 47 years, during which time she made countless, lifelong friendships. Her life as a devoted caregiver extended beyond her time in hospitals as she was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Joy Parish. She served on many ministries over the years, to include Eucharistic minister (to the homebound), bereavement, pastoral council and many more. Among the many activities she was involved in, an annual veteran's bus trip to Washington DC was a highlight for Liz and one she proudly took part in for many years. She dedicated her life to caring for others. This was done through her time working as a nurse, her constant activity in her church, and even in community programs such as Faith in Action and the Plum Food Pantry. Liz and Howie were proud season ticket holders for the Pittsburgh Pirates and remained loyal fans for almost 30 years. Throughout those years, warm friendships and memories were made. A truly special woman, Liz will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, and Sunday, June 16, 2019, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Our Lady of Joy Parish.Everyone please meet at the church.

If desired, please consider a donation to in her memory. Liz was a master of communicating, especially by email where she would remind everyone, "Be kinder than necessary; everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle."