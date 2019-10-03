Home

Esther C. Hoover Obituary
Esther C. Hoover, 100, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late of Embert J.; loving mother of Janet Hoover-Kubalak and Mary "Sukey" (Ed) Hoover-Duncan; sister of the late George Carmody, Ruth McCarthy, John Carmody and Daniel Carmody; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Esther lived a full and happy life filled with the friends she made so easily and the family she loved above everything. She was a talented musician, having taught herself to play the piano as a child and continued to study and play throughout her life. She enjoyed fashion, bird watching, classical music, traveling and family gatherings.
Arrangements were entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday at Our Lady of Joy Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittsburgh Food Bank and/or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Advance Leader on Oct. 3, 2019
