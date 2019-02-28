Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Florence Sproule Obituary
Florence (Lord) Sproule, 100, of Penn Hills, formerly of Plum, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Norman "Hugh" Sproule; mother of Barbara Giammatteo, Linda (James) Gleason, Sherry (Morris) Emigh and the late Betty Keaton; mother-in-law of Bob Keaton; grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of seven. A devoted mother and homemaker, Florence took loving care of her kids and grandkids. In later years, she worked in the cafeteria at Plum High School.
A funeral service took place Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment was in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Seneca Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 5340 Saltsburg Road, Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Advance Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
