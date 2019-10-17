|
Frances "Fran" Elizabeth McCormick, 99, of Lisle, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Emmett "Bud" McCormick; two sisters; and one brother. Fran is survived by four sons, Scott (Patricia), John (Naomi), Bob (Rick Lindsley), and Bill (Shari); five grandchildren, Mike (Kasey), Andrew (Alice), Grace, Anna, and Paul; and four great-grandchildren, Kieran, James, Nolan, and Caitlyn. After earning her degree in music from Pittsburgh's Carnegie Tech, Fran excelled as a full-time mother and community volunteer in Oakmont, where she lived for 78 years. She was an active member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church (59 years), Dark Hollow Woods Garden Club (co-chairman), yearly United Fund campaign, the American Field Service, and Oakmont Women's Club (past president). At age 90, she moved into Villa St. Benedict (VSB), Lisle Ill., to be near her youngest son and family. She made many dear friends at VSB and enjoyed numerous educational, social, and cultural activities, especially playing bridge, book clubs, exercising at the health club, gardening, excursions to Chicago, and ballroom dancing, courtesy of Celebrity Dance Studio. Fran found joy and purpose at Knox Presbyterian Church in Naperville. She especially enjoyed the Rachel-Rebekah Circle and attending the "Doubting Thomas Class," where participants studied comparative religions and felt free to question articles of faith. Fran donated her body to the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center's research studies. She was with us on borrowed time -- on loan to us from heaven. Heaven finally called the loan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, followed by a noon lunch/visitation at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL 60540, 630-355-8181. Her ashes will be interred with her husband's on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Oakmont / Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. The Rev. Dr. Steve Wilson will officiate a 10 a.m. committal service in the cemetery's chapel. Arrangements by CREMATION SOCIETY OF ILLINOIS, for information, call 630-820-2828. http://www.cremation-society.com/.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to one of her favorite charities (please indicate "In Memory of Fran McCormick"): Villa St. Benedict Foundation, 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532, 630-725-7015, https://www.villastben.org/foundation/foundation_donation.php; Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Ln, Naperville, IL 60540, 630-615-4301, https://knoxpres.org/; or Planned Parenthood, P.O. Box 97166, Washington D.C. 20090, to donate by phone, 1-855-789-7723, (www.plannedparenthoodaction.org).
Published in Advance Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019