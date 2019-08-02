|
|
Frances L. Myers, 74, a longtime resident of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the loving mother of Monte Myers and Marc (Tessa) Myers; grandmother of Ava and Ethan Myers; sister of Janet Zingarelli and the late Lois Jean Catalino; niece of Helen Lewetag and Elizabeth "Betty" Stull; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Dorociak and Alberta Dorociak Glushenko. Frances served as president and vice-president at The Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 533, and also as secretary for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, where she was a deacon and very active member. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in Advance Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019