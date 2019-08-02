Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Myers


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. Myers Obituary
Frances L. Myers, 74, a longtime resident of Plum Borough, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the loving mother of Monte Myers and Marc (Tessa) Myers; grandmother of Ava and Ethan Myers; sister of Janet Zingarelli and the late Lois Jean Catalino; niece of Helen Lewetag and Elizabeth "Betty" Stull; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Dorociak and Alberta Dorociak Glushenko. Frances served as president and vice-president at The Ladies Auxillary Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 533, and also as secretary for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, where she was a deacon and very active member. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in Advance Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now