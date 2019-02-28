Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garfield Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garfield E. Burton


1941 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garfield E. Burton Obituary
Garfield E. Burton, 77, of North Apollo, formerly of Plum, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in his home. Born Nov. 23, 1941, in Wilkinsburg, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy Mae (Wilson) Burton. Garfield was employed as an operating engineer with Local No. 66 for more than 30 years before retiring in 1995. He was a former chief and life member of the Renton Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Local No. 66 Union of Operating Engineers. Garfield enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, John Fernandez. He is survived by his stepson, Andrew M. (Tammy) Fernandez, of Plum; son, Edward; daughter, Stephanie; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Kirsten Fernandez; brothers, Edward Burton, of Plum, Raymond (Joyce) Burton, of Franklin, Pa., and Wilson (Deborah) Burton, of Plum; his sister, Dora Giammatteo, of Gibsonia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
At Garfield's request, there will be no viewing. Services have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Advance Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.