Garfield E. Burton, 77, of North Apollo, formerly of Plum, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in his home. Born Nov. 23, 1941, in Wilkinsburg, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy Mae (Wilson) Burton. Garfield was employed as an operating engineer with Local No. 66 for more than 30 years before retiring in 1995. He was a former chief and life member of the Renton Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Local No. 66 Union of Operating Engineers. Garfield enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, John Fernandez. He is survived by his stepson, Andrew M. (Tammy) Fernandez, of Plum; son, Edward; daughter, Stephanie; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Kirsten Fernandez; brothers, Edward Burton, of Plum, Raymond (Joyce) Burton, of Franklin, Pa., and Wilson (Deborah) Burton, of Plum; his sister, Dora Giammatteo, of Gibsonia; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Garfield's request, there will be no viewing. Services have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

