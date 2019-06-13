Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Gilbert H. Thomas Obituary
Gilbert H. Thomas, 83, of Plum Borough, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Eunice (Heid) Thomas; father of Jeffrey G. Thomas (Melsina) and Sheila R. Wilkinson (Roy); grandfather of Cassandra, Abby and Kyle Wilkinson and Sadie and Ty Thomas; and brother of Charles Thomas (Linda), Rose Baronie, Joyce Stover and the late Tillie Lissner. He was a longtime active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church had retired from Edgewater Steel Co. after 34 years as a machinist.
Friends were received at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Funeral service was held Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4503 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Advance Leader on June 13, 2019
