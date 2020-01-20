Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
Gregg W. Montgomery, 69, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills and Plum, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jean; loving father of Scott (Chris), Jeff (Linda) and Brett (Kathryn); grandfather of Garrett, Jenna, Sophia, Alivia, Alaina, William, Luke, John and Elizabeth; brother of Steve (Janice); and the late Jeff, brother-in-law of Jan. Though a pharmacist by trade, Gregg moved into the business side of retail pharmacy, helping to lead Rite Aid into national prominence as a top executive, throughout the '80s and '90s. He then moved onto other successful pharmaceutical ventures in retail and long-term care. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Advance Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020
