Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Harry M. Walters Obituary
Harry Milton "Milt" Walters, 78, of Universal, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Vera (Sabatasso); brother of Marvin R. (Maureen) Walters; uncle of Anne Marie (David) Koenig and Jeffrey T. (Sabrina) Walters; and brother-in-law of Carmen Sabatasso. Milt was a proud Navy veteran and a member at the American Legion Post 980, Logan's Ferry Sportsman Club and Pontiac Classic Car Club. He was retired from Fisher Body and enjoyed archery and woodworking.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies.
Donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Advance Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019
