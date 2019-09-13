|
James A. Binkley, 87, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jayne; beloved father of David (Robin) Binkley and Diane (Mark) Fellers; grandfather of Brett (Brittany) Fellers, Aric (girlfriend Emma) Fellers, Kristen (Steve) Benyo, Ryan Binkley, Dylan (fiancee Jackie) Hipple and Paige (Derek) Heeter; great-grandfather of Carson Heeter; brother of the late Helen (Woody) Woodside, Fran (Bob) Shrum and Avilla (Bill) Guntz; brother-in-law of Amy (Tyghe) Schanz; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Marie (Roth) Binkley; and granddaughter, Megan Jayne Binkley. Jim was a Navy veteran during the Korean War, where he served as a photographer. He retired from Plum Borough School District as supervisor of buildings and grounds and worked part-time as a wedding photographer. He served on Plum Council for 12 years. He loved spending time with his family, going on family vacations, as well as grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. Jim was active at the American Legion Post 980, where he enjoyed being with friends for dinner and bingo. He was a member of Silver Sneakers at the Plum Borough Community Center and the YMCA. Special thanks to AHN Hospice, Dr. Robert Crossey and Dr. Abdulrab Aziz.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019