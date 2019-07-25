Janet H. (Murphy) Shaver, 85, of Plum, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Kent P. Shaver; loving mother of Marilyn Rizzo; and aunt to six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Berger) Murphy; brother, John Murphy; stepson, Kenton W. Shaver; and her faithful dog, Cuddles. Janet was a dedicated first grade teacher for the Plum School District for many years and later worked as a children's librarian at Monroeville Public Library. In her free time, Janet loved to read, garden, and enjoyed following politics.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). At 2:30 p.m., following the funeral home, friends and family are invited to a gathering befitting Janet at Flowers in the Attic, 7505 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Light refreshments will be served, and the flowers will be beautiful.

As lifelong Democrats and fervent supporters of charity, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Democratic candidate of your choice. The past few weeks were a very difficult time, and Marilyn wishes to thank the following people for their help and support: Leah Denlinger, Kathy Lyons, Dan Murphy, Martha Murphy, Lorraine Rizzo and Melissa Romanelli. www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Advance Leader on July 25, 2019