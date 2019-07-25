Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Flowers In The Attic
7505 Saltsburg Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet H. Shaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet H. Shaver Obituary
Janet H. (Murphy) Shaver, 85, of Plum, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Kent P. Shaver; loving mother of Marilyn Rizzo; and aunt to six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (Berger) Murphy; brother, John Murphy; stepson, Kenton W. Shaver; and her faithful dog, Cuddles. Janet was a dedicated first grade teacher for the Plum School District for many years and later worked as a children's librarian at Monroeville Public Library. In her free time, Janet loved to read, garden, and enjoyed following politics.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). At 2:30 p.m., following the funeral home, friends and family are invited to a gathering befitting Janet at Flowers in the Attic, 7505 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Light refreshments will be served, and the flowers will be beautiful.
As lifelong Democrats and fervent supporters of charity, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Democratic candidate of your choice. The past few weeks were a very difficult time, and Marilyn wishes to thank the following people for their help and support: Leah Denlinger, Kathy Lyons, Dan Murphy, Martha Murphy, Lorraine Rizzo and Melissa Romanelli. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Advance Leader on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now