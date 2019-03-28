Home

Janice Calligan Obituary
Janice Calligan, 79, of Plum, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Calligan. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Sandy) Calligan, Michael Calligan and Kathleen Domenico; and is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
By request, there was no service. There was a gathering in her honor for close family and friends Sunday, March 24, 2019. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Advance Leader on Mar. 28, 2019
