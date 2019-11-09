|
Janice Nan (Jackson) Grieco, 79, of Plum, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Samuel Grieco for 53 years; loving mother of Lisa (Matthew) Clark and Brian (Jennifer) Grieco; proud grandmother of Cameron Clark, Samuel, Allison and Isabella Grieco; and is also survived by her sister, Diane Jackson Bromer; sister-in-law, Marie (Donald) Donatelli; and two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ruth (Agrain) Jackson; and her nephew, Lewis Bromer. Janice was a 1958 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. Following graduation, she began working at Associated Transport, in Monroeville, where she met her husband and life partner. She was a devoted and lifelong member of First Christian Church of Turtle Creek. She was an active volunteer at her church, along with many community organizations, including the Women's Choice Network, in Monroeville, the Plum Community Library and Sampson Family YMCA. Janice was a steadfast believer and Christian role model for all those she knew, and always saw the good in others. In her free time, she loved to make crafts and take family camping trips.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in First Christian Church of Turtle Creek, 201 Pine St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145. Burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.
