Joan C. Babl, 86, of Plum, went home to be with her Savior Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A true Proverbs 31 woman, she was the adored and faithful wife of Mr. John F. Babl, the respected mother of seven, and the beloved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of 69 grandchildren. In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her children, Beverly, Vivian (Larry), Jennifer (Bob), Scott (Angie), Susan (the late Daniel), John (Patty) and Linda (Kevin); as well as her sisters, Jeannie Conners and Judy Schaub and their families. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard J., and parents, the Rev. Richard and Mrs. Marie Shockey. A lifelong Christian with an unshakeable faith and profound wisdom, she taught her family to love the Lord, loyalty, faithfulness and respect. Mrs. Babl was the consummate homemaker who enjoyed doting on her husband, hosting large family dinners and sharing her decades of wisdom and life experience with her children and grandchildren. Due to the faith that she has taught us, while we grieve for a while, we know that our grieving is only temporary and that we will see her again one day.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Alban's Anglican Church, 4920 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. Everyone please meet at church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alban's Anglican Church.
