Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Gross Obituary
Joann (Gentile) Gross, 78, of Irwin, formerly of Plum, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Richard Gross; mother of David (Susan Koski) Gross, the late Stephen Gross and Brian (Laura) Gross; grandmother of Alyssa, Nicole and Justin Gross; and daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Gentile. Joann retired after 41 years of nursing. She was the president of the Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, secretary of the UPMC Shadyside Auxiliary, a member of AORN and served as the Plum High School Band nurse for more than 25 years.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in Our Lady of Joy Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the Gross family suggests memorials to the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing, 5900 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now