Joann (Gentile) Gross, 78, of Irwin, formerly of Plum, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Richard Gross; mother of David (Susan Koski) Gross, the late Stephen Gross and Brian (Laura) Gross; grandmother of Alyssa, Nicole and Justin Gross; and daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Gentile. Joann retired after 41 years of nursing. She was the president of the Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, secretary of the UPMC Shadyside Auxiliary, a member of AORN and served as the Plum High School Band nurse for more than 25 years.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in Our Lady of Joy Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the Gross family suggests memorials to the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing, 5900 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10, 2019