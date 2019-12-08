Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Plum, PA
John C. Jordan Obituary
John C. Jordan, 87, of Plum Borough, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol Ann (Schutzman); loving father of Ian Jordan and Janeen Rich; stepfather of Ted (Kathy) Schutzman, Elaine (Robert Shaffer) Churchin, Lynda (Jim Kitchen) Schutzman and David Schutzman; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of five; and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Church, Plum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 8 to Dec. 19, 2019
