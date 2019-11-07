|
Joseph Anthony Nese Sr., 72, was surrounded by his adoring family as he departed this world Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, to continue his beautiful journey to Heaven. Son of Vincent Nese and the late Carmella Nese, he was born into a large Italian family on July 19, 1947, and remained a Pittsburgher all his life. He graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1965 and then attended Waynesburg College, achieving a bachelor's degree in political science in 1969. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Debbie Thomas, on June 14, 1969, he matriculated at Duquesne Law School, passing the Pennsylvania Bar in 1973. Thus, he began his career as an attorney that continued for 43 years. Devoted to his profession, he built his own legal practice in Plum and became one of the most honorable and most respectable lawyers in the area. So many of his clients were comforted by his calming presence and compassion, and Joe loved his calling, for he never retired. Moreover, he taught for more than 30 years at Allegheny Community College, where he headed the paralegal program. There, too, the faculty and students adored him as he instilled his brilliant knowledge of the law in his pupils. Two of the most notable attributes of Joe were his smiling eyes and contagious laugh, which were seen and heard whether he was gently playing with the littlest of his great-nieces and nephews or boisterously commentating on Pittsburgh sports with his brothers and dad. A true Italian, the only thing louder than his voice at family gatherings was his generous heart, for it beat fiercely and thunderously for his nieces, nephews, siblings, parents, kids, wife and most of all, his grandchildren. Everyone went to Joe for advice, and everyone received unmatched wisdom and attention. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Nese; his three children, Joe Nese Jr. (Meghan), Michelle Haracznak (Mike) and Michael Nese (Chantel); his father, Vincent Nese; his grandchildren, TJ, Emmy, Johnny, Nicky and Ava Nese; his brothers, Paul Nese and Richard Nese (Liz); sister-in-law, Linda Nese; as well as so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He joins his mother Carmella and brother Jimmy in Heaven.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Joy Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make a Wish and/or .
