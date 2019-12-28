|
Joseph H. Marchlewski, 71, of Plum Borough, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Kerry (Wilson); father of Lindsey (Dan Belin) Marchlewski and Bruce (fiancee, Kristen) Marchlewski; grandfather of Ayla, Joey, Krayson and Karson; brother of Nancy (Jeff) Mandock, Laurie (Gary) Mead and Amy (Randy) Leyland; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe retired after 37 years from Plum School District, where he was a well-loved teacher and coach. He was a loving family man and all-time fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020