Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
June V. Polhamus

June V. Polhamus Obituary
June V. Polhamus, 87, formerly of Plum Borough, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Fredrick and Maude Violet Charlott; mother of Linda (Edward) Coleman, James G. Polhamus Jr. and Julie (Michael) Zik. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Polhamus.
Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE Jr. FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Advance Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019
