Kathleen "Kathy" (Kokal) Harrington, 55, of Plum Borough, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of George R. Jr.; mother of Brittany (Marc) Jaroudi and 2nd Lt. USAF Alexander (2nd Lt. USAF Torrey) Harrington; sister of Bill (Lisa) Kokal and Valerie (Pamela Cochenour) Kokal; daughter of Ruzena Varcova Kokal and the late Paul H. and Lois Kokal; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy retired after 32 years from a successful career as a registered nurse. She was much loved by her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Advance Leader from June 30 to July 11, 2019