|
|
Kathy A. Gloss, 65, of Verona, formerly of Plum, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Lonn C.; loving mother of Heather (Matt) Myers and Holly (James) Makin; grandmother of Ian, Kate and Lily; sister of Nancy (Joe) O'Leath, Bill (Katie) Hunter, Betty (Jeff) Harris and the late John Thomas; daughter of the late William and Hattie Hunter; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from Plum Senior High School and Connelly Nursing School. She retired from the Plum Post Office after 30 years, and from Plum Borough as a school nurse.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.
Published in Advance Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30, 2020