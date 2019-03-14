|
Lawrence F. Matter Jr., 81, of Plum, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita (Dixon) Matter; loving father of Lawrence F. Matter III (Kimberly Tecak), and the late Colleen Matter; devoted grandfather of Cynthia Ann Matter; great-grandfather of Gage and Jaxon; and dear friend of James and Carol Cassidy. Larry was proprietor of Matter's Auto Service for over 40 years. He was passionate about dirt racing and was famous at Lernerville Speedway and Marion Center Speedway. He loved NASCAR and his race car No. 75.
Friends were received Wednesday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service was held Thursday. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on Mar. 14, 2019