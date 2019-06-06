|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Kasmer, 89, of Plum Borough, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She met her beloved husband, her soulmate, the late Albert, at Union Switch and Signal; she was the loving mother of Jay (Donna), Priscilla, Scott (Michelle) Kasmer and the late Jeffrey; grandmother of Michael, Alan, Christina, Lauren and Lea; and sister of Vance (Boots) Norton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Verna Norton. Peggy was an energetic social butterfly who cherished being with her family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and gardening. She retired as a U.S. census taker with the U.S. government.
Friends were received Tuesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Advance Leader on June 6, 2019