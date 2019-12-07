Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Margaret Slack Obituary
Margaret (Hankey) Slack, 91, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert J.; beloved mother of Stephenie and Thomas Alt, Thomas and Robin Jacobs Slack, Susan and David Teets and Robert Jr. and Lori Slack; grandmother of Stephen Slack, Torrey Jackson, Sarah Vincent, Margo Teets, Allison Kazlauskas and Jeffrey Alt; great-grandmother of five; sister of Wilbur Hankey; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday with a service to follow at noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Penn Hills Service Association.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 19, 2019
