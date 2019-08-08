Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Marianne Bianco


1953 - 2019
Marianne Bianco Obituary
Marianne (Ortoleva) Bianco, 65, of Plum Borough, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Moe Bianco Jr.; loving mother of Moe (Mandy) Bianco III and Lindsay Nicole Bianco; adored grandmother of Gianna, Brooklyn, Eli, Maddox and Dallas; sister of Donna (Rich) Irlbacher and Gina (Rick) Schmidt; daughter of the late Peter J. and Eileen Ortoleva; and sister-in-law of Francine (Tony) Liscotti and Debbie (the late Steve) Gyke. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Marianne was a selfless person who never asked for anything, instead caring always about others. She was beautiful inside and out with a delightful sense of humor. After working at Sears for 15 years, she dedicated her life to providing a beautiful home for her husband and children. After they had grown, she returned to work at Shop N' Save and then to Forbes Regional Hospital billing office. When she was blessed with grandchildren, she loved her role as grandma.
Arrangements are entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD.
Published in Advance Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
