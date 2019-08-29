Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Marie L. Freeman

Marie L. Freeman Obituary
Marie Louise "Tootie" Freeman, 92, of Penn Hills, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Freeman Sr.; mother of James E. (Caroline) Freeman Jr., Charles (Nancy) Freeman and Margaret "Peg" (Ed) Durick; grandmother of James E. (Jill) Freeman III, Renee (Jeff) Howes, Brian Jenkins, Jason Freeman, Ed (Jenn) Durick and Jackie Durick; great-grandmother to James, Kylie, Kennedy, Olivia, Dominic, Justin, Brendan and Dylan; and sister of the late Shirley Glenn. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. , 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a blessing service was held Monday. Interment was in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
