Marie Louise "Tootie" Freeman, 92, of Penn Hills, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Freeman Sr.; mother of James E. (Caroline) Freeman Jr., Charles (Nancy) Freeman and Margaret "Peg" (Ed) Durick; grandmother of James E. (Jill) Freeman III, Renee (Jeff) Howes, Brian Jenkins, Jason Freeman, Ed (Jenn) Durick and Jackie Durick; great-grandmother to James, Kylie, Kennedy, Olivia, Dominic, Justin, Brendan and Dylan; and sister of the late Shirley Glenn. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD. , 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a blessing service was held Monday. Interment was in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on Aug. 29, 2019