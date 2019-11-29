|
Marjorie Ann Tuite, 76, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Family Hospice at Canterbury Place in Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh. She was born May 8, 1943, to the late Harry James and Helen Martha (Heitzenrater) Lyons. Marjorie was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, Indiana School of Nursing, California University of PA, and Allegheny Valley School of Anesthesia. As a nurse anesthetist, she worked at Shadyside Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, and retired from UPMC St. Margaret Surgery Center in 2014. Marjorie was a lover of music and fine arts. She was an avid follower of drum corps and marching bands, lent her voice to both the weekly Mass and resurrection choirs at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Plum, and ushered at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Towards the end of her life, she traveled throughout Europe and the United States with family and friends. Marjorie married the love of her life, Gerald Mark Tuite, July 22, 1967. She was the loving mother of Jocelyn (Tuite) Debick and Timothy Tuite, and was later a grandmother to Katherine Debick, Gillian Debick and Jacob Debick. She is also survived by siblings, Janet McCoy, Keith Lyons and Carol Hinds. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Donald Lyons. She was loved by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered in Marjorie's memory to the Kiski Area Band Booster or The Magee Women's Hospital Breast Cancer Program.
Published in Advance Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, 2019