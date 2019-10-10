Home

Mary Kulick


1928 - 2019
Mary Kulick Obituary
Mary (Drop) Kulick, 90, of Plum, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of Audrey (Thomas) Kulick-Glunt and JoAnn (Chris) Karkowsky; grandmother of Jessica (B.J.) Barch, David (Lindsey) Glunt, Christopher (Charise) Karkowsky and Nicholas (Michelle) Karkowsky; great-grandmother of Parker, Olivia, Bennett and Brooks; sister of Cecilia Liko and the late John, Paul, Rev. Cyril, Anthony Sr. Audrey and Honey; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends were received Monday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD.,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment was in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on Oct. 10, 2019
