|
|
Mary L. "Gingy" McCaffrey, 90, of Plum, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Stemmerich and Carl McCaffrey; loving mother of Debbie (Bill) Moran, Patricia (John) Williams, Dale (Nancy) Stemmerich and the late Richard "Butch" Stemmerich; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 11.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 26, 2019