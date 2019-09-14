Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mary L. McCaffrey Obituary
Mary L. "Gingy" McCaffrey, 90, of Plum, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Stemmerich and Carl McCaffrey; loving mother of Debbie (Bill) Moran, Patricia (John) Williams, Dale (Nancy) Stemmerich and the late Richard "Butch" Stemmerich; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 11.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 26, 2019
