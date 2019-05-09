Mary Louise (DiFatta) Anderson, 87, of Plum, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Yvonne Anderson (Gary) Kreitzer and Lisa (Chuck) Dillon; and grandmother of Brandon Lott and Justin Dillon. Mary Louise was employed with Peoples Bank of Unity until her retirement in 1996. She also served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. After retirement, Mary Louise enjoyed participating in the Golden Agers Organization, as well as, assisting at the Plum Borough Tax Office. Some of her favorite pastimes included enjoying lunch with her friends and spending time at the Rivers Casino.

Friends and relatives were received Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. A funeral service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, or Central Blood Bank, 875 Greentree Road, Building 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Published in Advance Leader on May 9, 2019