Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Mary Louise Elliot


1926 - 2019
Mary Louise Elliot Obituary
Mary Louise (Swank) Elliott, 92, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care (The Willows) in Oakmont. A daughter of the late Samuel T.A. Swank and Mary M. (Martin) Swank, she was born Oct. 19, 1926, in New Kensington. Mary Louise was a homemaker who had also worked as a bookkeeper for the former First National Bank in Leechburg for several years. She was a charter member of the Kiski Valley Presbyterian Church in Allegheny Township, where she served as one of the church organists. Mary Louise enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, playing the organ and above all – the love of her family. Survivors include a son, Thomas R. Elliott (Deborah), of Sarver; a daughter, Marilyn M. Klingensmith (James), of Plum; five grandchildren, Ken Elliott (Carrie), Melissa Bowser (Ryan), Megan Hooper, Katie Parsh (Mike) and Brian Klingensmith; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Elliott Coutch (Mark), of Leechburg; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Weinel (Ron), of York, and Marie Elliott of Dunedin, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Kenneth R. Elliott, in March 2017; a son, Robert K. Elliott; a sister, Marjorie S. Riggle; and brothers-in-law, Everett J. Elliott and Merle Riggle.
Friends welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with the Rev. Richard Crofutt and the Rev. Michael Parsh co-officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiski Valley Presbyterian Church, 115 Wilkins St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Elliott family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Advance Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
