Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Januarius Church
1939 - 2019
Michael J. Zik Obituary
Michael John Zik, 80, of Plum Borough, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born March 7, 1939, the son of the late William and Elvera Sumski Zik. Michael was employed by US Steel for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary L. Zik; beloved father of Cathy (Keith) McElhose, Robert Zik and Michael (Julie) Zik; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Marcella (John) Karp and Julia (Reddy) Vucelich. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Francis Zik.
Friends are being received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE Jr. FUNERAL HOME INC., 1519 Renton Road, Plum Borough. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Januarius Church. Burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019
