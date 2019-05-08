Michael Lee Shaffer, 56, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born in New Kensington on May 1, 1963, to Erika Freier Shaffer, of Plum Borough, and the late Paul E. Shaffer and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 25 years, having previously resided in Plum Borough. Mr. Shaffer was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Leechburg, and worked as a skilled diesel mechanic for Cleveland Brothers, New Stanton. He was a loving father and devoted family man with a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, hiking, snow skiing, snowmobiling, landscaping and working his land with his tractor. He also enjoyed traveling, family walks with his daughter and dog, MaryJane, and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Carter Shaffer; daughter, Alexis Shaffer; sister, Sue Schultz, of Thornton, Pa.; twin brother, David (LaRaine) Shaffer, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. James V. Arter III in First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

The family suggests donations made in his name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh PA, 15205. www.RusiewiczFH.com.