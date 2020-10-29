Patricia A (Cramer) Vucho, 83, of Plum, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew S. Vucho; loving mother of Sandra (Shef), Deborah (Roger), the late Andrew III, Barbara (Duyane), Ronald (Nancy), the late Tracy Lynn (Dan), Steven and Amber (Andrew); sister of the late Margaret Rambacher; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends were received at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a blessing service was held. Interment was in Plum Creek Cemetery.



