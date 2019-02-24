Phyllis Schaile Chick Tennant, 88, of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Oscar Schaile and Hazel Brooks Schaile. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem for 20 years and a longtime member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Penn Hills, where she also taught preschool. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, trivia and word games, traveling to folk festivals in Gatlinburg, Tenn. and family vacations at the beach. Phyllis volunteered for People Concerned for the Unborn Child for more than 25 years and for Birthright of Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her first husband of 41 years, Armand Chick; one sister, Beverly Garrard; one brother, Kenneth Schaile; and son-in-law, John Pavshak. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert "Bob" Tennant, of Winston-Salem; children, Dolores "Dee" Scott (John), of Cheswick, Anthony Chick (Maura), of Beaver Falls, Michael Chick (Robin), of Gibsonia, Gary Chick (Debra), of San Antonio, Texas, Cathleen Morrison (Rick), of Las Cruces, N.M., Raymond Chick (Zhaoli), of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Christina Zummo (Steve), of Plum Borough, Robert Tennant (Sherry), of Madison, N.C., and Lorraine Reiter, of St. Peters, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Glenna Ralston, Gale Schaile, Gary Schaile and Carol Larrick.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 750 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to People Concerned for the Unborn Child, 3050 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Published in Advance Leader from Feb. 24 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary