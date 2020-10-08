Richard H. McCloskey Sr., 82, of Plum, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shirley R. (Podolinsky); loving father of Richard H. Jr. and Charlene (Thomas) McCloskey-Boney; grandfather of Mike (Deanna) McCloskey, T.J. Boney, Kristen McCloskey, Austin Boney and Brian McCloskey; and brother of the late Ollie and Arlene. He retired from Plum as a surveyor and was an Army veteran. Arrangements are by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.



