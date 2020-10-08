1/
Richard H. McCloskey Sr.
Richard H. McCloskey Sr., 82, of Plum, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shirley R. (Podolinsky); loving father of Richard H. Jr. and Charlene (Thomas) McCloskey-Boney; grandfather of Mike (Deanna) McCloskey, T.J. Boney, Kristen McCloskey, Austin Boney and Brian McCloskey; and brother of the late Ollie and Arlene. He retired from Plum as a surveyor and was an Army veteran. Arrangements are by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.

Published in Advance Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
