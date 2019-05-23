Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Richard M. Halloran Obituary
Richard M. Halloran, 79, of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Arlene (Shields) Halloran; loving father of Michael (Melissa), Brian (Christie), Kevin (Lydia), Matthew (Kristina), David (Beatrice) and the late Richard Halloran; and grandfather of Samantha, Abigail, Jake, Megan, Ryan, Josie, Laura, Max and Brennan.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment followed at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD.
Published in Advance Leader on May 23, 2019
