Richard P. Kastelic, 77, of Plum, passed away peacefully, at his home, Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 56 years of Patricia (Kalichuk) Kastelic; loving father of Michele and Richard J. Kastelic; brother of John, Donald (Patricia) and Raymond (late Isabelle) Kastelic; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rich was a business partner for many years with Plum Machine and Welding and was a longtime choir member at St. John the Baptist Church.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

If desired, and in lieu of flowers, the Kastelic family suggests memorials to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 444 St. John St., Plum, PA 15239. Published in Advance Leader from May 22 to May 30, 2019