Robert E. Strickler, 80, of Plum, formerly of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 56 years of Gloria (Chuma) Strickler; loving father of Denise (Michael) Benson and Bonnie (Damian) Bisceglia; adoring grandfather of Timothy and Daniel Benson and Damian and Skyler Bisceglia; and brother of Richard (Mary Anna) Strickler, Patricia (Richard) McCarty and the late Edward "Bunny" Strickler. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob worked his entire career as a draftsman for Westinghouse Corp. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, working in his yard, and he loved spending time with his grandkids.
Friends were received at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, Plum, where a blessing service was held. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Advance Leader on June 27, 2019